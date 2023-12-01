Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 30

The city today witnessed the all-time highest 24-hour November rainfall and also the month’s coldest day ever.

The UT recorded 39-mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. This much rain in 24-hour in November has never been reported in the city’s history. Before this, the month’s highest 24-hour rainfall (24.8 mm) was reported on November 16, 1961.

The long spell of rain brought down the maximum temperature from 25.5°C yesterday to 16.6°C, which is nine degrees below normal, making Thursday the coldest November day ever in the city. Prior to this, the coldest day was reported on November 25, 2011, when the lowest maximum temperature of 17.3°C was recorded.

It started to rain at 1:20 am on Thursday and continued till 6:15 pm with small breaks in between. From 8:30 pm yesterday to 8:30 am today, 15.5 mm of rainfall was recorded. Since 8:30 am, 39 mm of rainfall was recorded. Heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and hailstorm, surprised residents. Roofs of several houses started leaking and roads were waterlogged in several areas.

Meanwhile, it is expected to be partly cloudy sky with moderately dense fog in the next two days. After that, there will be partly or mainly clear sky.

No rain for next few days

A Meteorological Department official said, “There was already a rain prediction for Thursday. Since Western Disturbance was active and its intensity was very strong, it rained heavily. However, there is no forecast of rain for next few days, but fog is expected on Friday and Saturday.”