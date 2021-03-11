Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 6

New Director of the PGIMER has stated that he wants patients to feel satisfied and “wanted” when they come to the PGI for treatment.

Professor Lal said, “The PGI stands for its patients and our biggest asset is the faith they have in the doctors who treat him. The only thing I want the doctors of this institute to reflect is compassion when they meet a patient.”

He termed it “compassion index” by which he would instil values of kindness and empathy in the workforce. Another priority is that he wants to create a conducive environment for the PGI workforce which is less stressful. As a Director, I want to serve as a good leader with strong human values. I will remain positive towards all feedback and complaints, he said. Talking about the challenges, he said he would have to be quick in the implementation of various commitments and recruitment is one of them.

“The doctors are overworked as there is a huge influx of patients coming from all quarters of northern India. The patient’s faith is increasing day by day and at the same time, one doctor is handling the work of 10 doctors in the PGI. The only way to create a less stressful environment is by increasing “working hands”, i.e. enhancing the workforce through recruitment.”

Among his first few tasks, Professor Lal said he is planning to hold talks with the residents and health care professionals. “I will tell them that they are the best in the world and they must inculcate compassion and treat the patient holistically.”

Professor Lal said he did not believe in “referral system” as that would mean an increasing waiting list for the patients to avail of treatment, which leads to patient’s loss. The mandate of the PGI is to see a maximum number of patients without hassle, he said.

In the due course, he will engage a group of social workers from the paramedical background, whose work will be to talk to patients and aid in the process of visiting a doctor so that minimum problems are faced by patients during the process. The role of social workers will be to counsel patients or their families in case of any tragedy. “Communication is the key and we must incorporate it in our system so that patient’s confidence remains intact, said Professor Lal.

About infrastructure, he said the institute now possessed a big chunk of land at Sarangpur and wanted to utilise it in the best possible manner so that the quality of patient care was improved.

#PGI