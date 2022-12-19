Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

The city is set to get World Class Railway Station as the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has awarded the tender for redevelopment of the station.

The station will be upgraded on EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model at a cost of Rs 462 crore. The redevelopment work is expected to be completed within 15 months.

The station upgrade is a lighthouse project and will be carried out on a modular concept. The tender has been awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Pvt Ltd.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA, inspected and reviewed the progress of the project and shared: “The RLDA has awarded the tender for the redevelopment of the Chandigarh Railway Station. The city will soon have a world-class redeveloped railway station with passenger amenities comparable to those found in international airports. The upgraded station will not only contribute to the city’s infrastructure growth story, but will also integrate the two sides of the city, providing a new terminal for Panchkula side and a roof plaza. The redeveloped station will act like a new city centre and play an important role in the city’s overall development.”

“The primary goals of station upgrades are to provide passengers with best-in-class amenities and to improve their travel experience. The redeveloped Chandigarh station will have separate arrival and departure areas to provide passengers with a comfortable and convenient travel experience. A 72-metre-wide roof plaza is being provided over the platforms with food plaza and retail shops where passengers can wait for their trains in comfortable ambience,” he added.

Two state-of-the-art foot overbridges (FOBs) will also be built to ensure smooth passenger movement. The redeveloped railway station will be integrated with other modes of transportation wherever possible and will be upgraded in a unifying grid system to ensure structural modularity.

The station will include state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a paid lounge, an enquiry counter, and some office and retail space. The Chandigarh junction serves the tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and is part of the Northern Railway zone’s Ambala Division.

