Chandigarh releases provisional common merit list for class XI admissions

Chandigarh, June 12

The UT Education Department has issued a provisional common merit list for admissions to Class XI in government schools.

The list, which was uploaded on the department website this evening, has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ marks, their subjects and first choice of school. Candidates will be allotted schools and subjects in the first counselling session later this month.

As many as 9,884 students have applied under the 85% quota for government school pass-outs and 5,815 under the 15% allocation for non-government school pass-outs. Objections or online grievances will be received from June 12 to 13 and these will be redressed on June 14.

The list mentioning allotment of school and stream will be displayed on June 21, and the verification of documents will take place from June 26 to 29, followed by beginning of classes on July 1.

There are a total of 42 government senior secondary schools in the UT. Eighteen of these are offering science (non-medical), 17 science (medical), 23 commerce, 39 humanities and 23 skilled courses.

