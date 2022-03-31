Chandigarh relieves four PCS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Consequent upon relieving of four Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, the UT Administration distributed the charges held by them among other officers.

The UT Administration today issued the relieving orders of PCS officers Kuljit Paul Singh Mahi, Navjot Kaur, Rubinderjit Singh Brar and Jagjit Singh.

As per the transfer orders issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Akhil Kumar, a DANICS-cadre officer, will be Chief General Manager of CITCO, Additional Secretary, Health, Additional Secretary, Engineering, Additional IG, Prisons, and Superintendent, Model Jail.

IAS officers rejigged The UT Administration also reshuffled the charges held by various IAS officers. The charge of Secretary, Information Technology, has been assigned to UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav. The charge of Secretary, Labour and Employment, has been given to Vinod P Kavle, while the charge of Secretary, Agriculture, has been given to SS Gill and the charge of Secretary, Education, has been given to Purva Garg.

HCS officer Shalini Chetal will be Director, Social Welfare, and PCS officer Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar will be Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner.

Punjab officer Rakesh Kumar Popli will hold the charge of Director, Industries, Joint Secretary, Industries, and General Manager, District Industries Centre, in addition to his existing charges.

Amandeep Singh Bhatti, also a PCS officer, will be Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Technical Education, Director, Higher Education, and Controller, Printing and Stationery.

Pradhuman Singh, an HCS officer, will hold an additional charge of the SDM (South).

Nitish Singla, a PCS officer, will look after the charges of SDM (East) and Joint Secretary, Labour and Employment. Punjab officer Gurinder Singh Sodhi will be Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), Secretary, MC, and Director, Rural Development and Panchayats.

Palika Arora, a PCS officer, will hold an additional charge of Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.