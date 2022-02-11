Chandigarh repatriates 2 HCS officers to parent state

Chandigarh, February 10
In a major decision, the UT Administration today repatriated two HCS officers to their parent state of Haryana in view of the pending show-cause notices against them.
According to the order issued by the Administration, Rajiv Prashad, Director, Industries, UT, and Dr Inder Jeet, who had joined the UT Administration a few days ago and awaiting posting, are hereby repatriated to their parent state of Haryana with immediate effect.
According to information, the Haryana Government had issued show-cause notices to these officers for termination of their services.
The Punjab and High Court had found irregularities in the selection process of 2002-batch officers. These two officers were also of the 2002 batch.
It was in 2004 when these officers were sacked on the orders issued by High Court after the court had cited anomalies in their selection that was held in 2002 and calling their recruitment “wrongful”. In 2016, the BJP government chose not to challenge their disqualification during the a hearing in the High Court, following which the court issued directions to the Haryana Public Services Commission to appoint them and begin their training.
The state government recently told the High Court that the entire selection process was vitiated. Hence, these officers were given show-cause notices of dismissal. However, Inder Jeet and others approached the High Court challenging the show-cause notice. The court had stayed the show-cause notices issued to the officers.
Nitika gets additional charge of Personnel, Vigilance
In a minor reshuffle, Nitika Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development, has been assigned the work of the Secretary, Personnel, Establishment and Vigilance, in addition to her exiting charges, with immediate effect, relieving SS Gill, of the charges.
Meanwhile, Shalini Chetal, HCS officer, has been given the charge of the Director, Industries, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Director, Rural Development and Panchayats. She has recently joined the UT Administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...