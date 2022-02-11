Chandigarh repatriates 2 HCS officers to parent state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

In a major decision, the UT Administration today repatriated two HCS officers to their parent state of Haryana in view of the pending show-cause notices against them.

According to the order issued by the Administration, Rajiv Prashad, Director, Industries, UT, and Dr Inder Jeet, who had joined the UT Administration a few days ago and awaiting posting, are hereby repatriated to their parent state of Haryana with immediate effect.

According to information, the Haryana Government had issued show-cause notices to these officers for termination of their services.

The Punjab and High Court had found irregularities in the selection process of 2002-batch officers. These two officers were also of the 2002 batch.

It was in 2004 when these officers were sacked on the orders issued by High Court after the court had cited anomalies in their selection that was held in 2002 and calling their recruitment “wrongful”. In 2016, the BJP government chose not to challenge their disqualification during the a hearing in the High Court, following which the court issued directions to the Haryana Public Services Commission to appoint them and begin their training.

The state government recently told the High Court that the entire selection process was vitiated. Hence, these officers were given show-cause notices of dismissal. However, Inder Jeet and others approached the High Court challenging the show-cause notice. The court had stayed the show-cause notices issued to the officers.

Nitika gets additional charge of Personnel, Vigilance

In a minor reshuffle, Nitika Pawar, Secretary, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development, has been assigned the work of the Secretary, Personnel, Establishment and Vigilance, in addition to her exiting charges, with immediate effect, relieving SS Gill, of the charges.

Meanwhile, Shalini Chetal, HCS officer, has been given the charge of the Director, Industries, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Director, Rural Development and Panchayats. She has recently joined the UT Administration.