Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 13 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 77. While there was no fresh fatality, 16 patient recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

7 contract virus in Mohali district

mohali: Seven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while four patients were cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Wednesday. Of the 95,999 positive cases reported so far, 94,802 patients have been cured. There are now 49 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. — TNS

4 cases surface in Panchkula district

panchkula: Four fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,323. No new death due to the virus was reported on Wednesday. Of the 44,323 positive cases reported so far, 43,857 patients have been cured. There are now 33 active cases. The death toll stands at 414.