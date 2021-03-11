Chandigarh reports 14 new Covid cases

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

The city reported 14 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking overall tally of the city to 92,092.

Fifteen patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

According to a medical bulletin issued here, the number of active cases now stands at 70.

As many as 1,708 samples were collected for testing. The positivity rate of the city today stands at 0.82 per cent.