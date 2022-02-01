Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 1

Chandigarh reported 156 new Covid-19 cases, a bulletin from the union territory’s administration showed.

The UT has 2,844 active cases. The UT also recorded three fatalities—an 80-year-old fully vaccinated woman who had cardiac problems, a 72-year-old fully vaccinated man with Type-2 diabetes and hypertension, and a 75-years-old fully vaccinated man.

The daily positivity rate fell to 5.41 per cent on Tuesday.

The UT registered 537 recoveries on Tuesday.