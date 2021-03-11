Chandigarh reports 18 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 18 new cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 90. While there was no fresh fatality, 12 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. —TNS

Two test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh two cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours taking the number of cases to 44, 260. No death was reported in the past 24 hours in the district. As many as 43,822 patients have been cured so far. There are 24 active cases while the death toll remains 414. —TNS

12 more catch infection in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 12 Covid cases were reported in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 95,925. Sixteen more patients recovered from the disease. No death was reported from any part of the district on Saturday. There are 69 active cases in the district.