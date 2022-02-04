Chandigarh reports 183 new Covid cases, three deaths

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 4

Chandigarh reported 183 new Covid cases and three new fatalities, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Friday.

The UT’s fatality count since the pandemic began stands at 1,135. It has currently 2,099 active cases.

The UT's daily positivity rate stood at 3.82 per cent, the bulletin showed.

Chandigarh also recorded 396 new recoveries.