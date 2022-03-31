Chandigarh reports 2 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh, March 30
The city reported two fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,916. The number of active cases stands at 22. The toll is 1,165. Meanwhile, one more patient was cured of the disease. TNS
No fresh case in Panchkula
Panchkula: No fresh coronavirus case was reported from the district on Wednesday. The overall tally remained unchanged at 44,133. The active caseload stands at four. The death count is 414. TNS
No new Covid case in Mohali
Mohali: No new Covid-19 case was reported from the district on Wednesday. Two persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are now 10 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,148.
