Chandigarh reports 2 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The city reported two fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,916. The number of active cases stands at 22. The toll is 1,165. Meanwhile, one more patient was cured of the disease. TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula

Panchkula: No fresh coronavirus case was reported from the district on Wednesday. The overall tally remained unchanged at 44,133. The active caseload stands at four. The death count is 414. TNS

No new Covid case in Mohali

Mohali: No new Covid-19 case was reported from the district on Wednesday. Two persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are now 10 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,148.