Chandigarh reports 32 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 32 fresh cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 91,665. The active case count of the UT is 176. So far, 90,325 patients have recovered from the disease while 1,164 succumbed to it. — TNS

One more dies, 18 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: One more patient succumbed to Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,047 in the district. Meanwhile, 18 more people have tested positive for the virus, while 36 patients have been cured. Among the new cases, one came from Boothgarh, two from Dera Bassi, three from Kurali and 12 from the Mohali (urban) area. — TNS

Six contract virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported six fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 44,000. The active caseload came down to 36. The death toll remained unchanged at 413. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease has risen to 43,551. — TNS