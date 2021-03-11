Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh, June 10
Chandigarh witnessed 35 fresh Covid cases here on Friday, taking the active caseload of the city to 152.
The daily positivity rate today stands at 2.57 per cent.
With no fatality reported, 19 persons have recovered from the disease.
The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far.
