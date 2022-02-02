Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

Chandigarh witnessed a total of 364 Covid positive cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the district administration said on Wednesday.

This is higher than 156 Covid cases recorded on Tuesday. The UT’s positivity rate stands at 9.12 per cent, higher than Tuesday 5.41.

The union territory’s active cases stand at 2,590, the bulletin showed. Four deaths took the total fatality count in the UT since the pandemic began to 1129.

Some 3,991 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The UT recorded 614 recoveries.