Chandigarh reports 399 new Covid cases, no deaths

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, January 28

Chandigarh reported 399 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the administration said on Friday.

The UT's active cases stand at 4,647. No new deaths were recorded, the bulletin showed.

Chandigarh's total fatality since the pandemic began stands at 1,112.

The bulletin also showed 1168 people had recovered over the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate stands at 8.67 per cent.

