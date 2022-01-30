Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, January 30

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 441 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in patients with co-morbidities.

A positivity rate of 9.36 per cent was recorded as 4,713 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases has reached 89,144 while the active cases are 3,452.

As many as 805 patients were discharged including persons from home isolation who have completed seven days and are asymptomatic, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

A 92-year-old man of Sector 21, a case of hypertension, heart disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at GMSH, Sector 16. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

An 88-year-old man of Sector 35 died at SGHS Hospital, Sohana. He was a case of hypertension and lung disease. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 76-year-old Covid positive man of Daria, a case of leukemia, myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accident died at Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur. He was also fully vaccinated.

With this the death toll in the city has reached 1,118.