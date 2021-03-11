Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh, April 21
The city reported six fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking overall tally of the city to 91,976.
The number of active cases now stand at 22.
As many as 1335 samples were collected for testing. The positive rate of the city today stands at 0.45 per cent.
