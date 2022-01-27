Chandigarh reports 618 Covid cases

Chandigarh, January 26
The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 618 Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 87,418, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Wednesday.
With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,105.
The positivity rate was 12.11 per cent.
The number of active cases in the city was 6,149, while the number of recoveries was 80,164.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar