Chandigarh reports 618 Covid cases

PTI

Chandigarh, January 26

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 618 Covid-19 cases, raising the tally to 87,418, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Wednesday.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,105.

The positivity rate was 12.11 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 6,149, while the number of recoveries was 80,164.