Chandigarh reports 95 new Covid cases, 2 fatalities

Chandigarh: The city saw 95 fresh Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday. A 63-year-old man from Sector 50, a case of acute myeloid leukaemia, died . He was vaccinated. A 70-year-old man from Sector 52 was brought dead at the GMSH-16. He was not vaccinated. — TNS
52 fresh cases in Panchkula, no death
Panchkula: The district on Thursday reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 43,726. The active caseload remained unchanged at 245. With no fresh death, the death count stood at 410. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons rose to 43,071. — TNS
Woman dies in Mohali, 89 cases
Mohali: One more person died of Covid in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,142. An 84-year-old woman of Saraswati Vihar in Dera Bassi died at the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. She had comorbidities and was not vaccinated. The district saw 89 new cases. — TNS
