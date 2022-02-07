Chandigarh reports 96 new Covid cases; two deaths

Chandigarh, February 7
Chandigarh recorded 96 new cases and two more deaths over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the administration showed on Monday.
Chandigarh’s active cases stand at 1,323. The bulletin recorded two more deaths—a 79-year-old fully vaccinated woman who was diabetic and suffered from hypertension, coronary artery disease, and acute myeloid leukemia; and a 57-year-old unvaccinated man who was diabetic and suffered from kidney problems and from obstructive pulmonary disease.
Chandigarh’s fatality count since the pandemic began stands at 1,141. The UT’s positivity rate stands at 5.18 per cent.
