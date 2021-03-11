Chandigarh reports one Covid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed one new case of Covid on Monday, taking the active caseload to 79. While there was no fresh fatality, nine patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

Three more contract virus in Mohali district

Mohali: Three fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,939, while nine patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Of the 95,939 positive cases reported from the district so far, 94,727 patients have been cured. There are now 64 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS

2 found +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Two fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,2670. No new death death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,270 cases reported from the district so far, 43,831 patients have been cured. There are now 25 active cases. The death toll is 414.