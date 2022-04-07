Chandigarh reports one fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged one fresh case of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 91,933. There was no fresh fatality, while two patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. TNS

No fresh case in P’kula for third day running

Panchkula: The district reported no fresh coronavirus case for the third straight day on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,134. The active caseload stands at two. The death count is 414. TNS

Two more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Two new Covid cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 95,701. A total of 94,542 patients have been cured. There are now 11 active cases. The toll stands at 1,148.