Chandigarh reports two phone snatchings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents have been reported from different parts of the city. In a case, the complainant, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, reported that three unknown persons riding a motorcycle sped away after snatching his mobile phone near his house. In the other incident, the complainant, Balveer Singh, a resident of Burail village, reported that two miscreants riding a scooter sped away after snatching his mobile phone in the Industrial Area, Phase I. The police have registered cases. TNS

Water supply to be hit in Mohali

Mohali: The water supply to Sectors 70 and 71 and Mataur village would be affected as the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) would be closing the pipeline for making a new water connection. Sunil Kumar, Executive Engineer, Water Supply and Sanitation, said water would be supplied at low pressure in the evening on March 4 while on March 5, the supply would be at low pressure in the morning and evening hours. TNS

Builders booked in cheating case

Mohali: The promoters of the GBP Group have been booked for fraud. In his complaint to the police, Ravinder Gandhi, an NRI, stated that his company Shri Krishna Media Solution based in Sangrur did advertisement work for the group. He said the group owed him Rs1.17 crore and despite repeated requests the amount was not paid to him. Ravinder Gandhi stated that the GBP Group also duped him of Rs50 lakh, the amount he had paid in 2019 for a flat, but was never provided its possession. A case has been registered against the group's owners - Pradeep Gupta, Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta - under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the NRI police station. TNS

Three-day SJOBA Rally begins today

Chandigarh: The three-day 35th edition of the SJOBA Rally will kick off on March 4. The opening day will mark scrutiny of vehicles and Super Spectator Stage (SSS) at Forest Hill, Mohali, where all drivers will present their dare devil acts of motorsport. The challenge rally (extreme) would be open to jeeps/cars/bikes and would spread over a period of two days. The participants will cover approximately 200 kms per day. The route will be challenging and an adventurous one. TNS

Purohit opens auditorium

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium at Punjab Raj Bhavan here today. Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said state-of-the-art multipurpose auditorium well-equipped with latest technology built at Punjab Raj Bhavan would facilitate holding a range of high-profile events in-house. He said naming the auditorium after Guru Nanak Dev was a matter of pride and honour since Guru Nanak Dev always advocated the concept of universal brotherhood. He said the principles enunciated by Guru Nanak Dev transcend time and would continue to guide the humanity, forever.