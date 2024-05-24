Chandigarh resident conned online

Chandigarh: An unidentified fraudster duped a city resident of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of investing money in stocks. According to the police, the complainant, Bharminder Singh Mann of Sector 21, stated that he had received an invite to join a WhatsApp group. The victim was deceived and convinced to open a share trading account. He deposited Rs 18 lakh for investment in stocks. The victim realised that he was duped when he was not allowed to withdraw his money. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS
Two booked for Rs 18L fraud
Chandigarh: The police have booked two persons for duping a Sector 45 resident of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of sending his son and relatives abroad. The police said Vikramjeet, owner of Royal Growing Services, Sector 40, and his manager Karan Verma were booked on a complaint of Ram Pandey. TNS
Cab drivers hold protest
Chandigarh: App-based cab drivers held a protest against the State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday for not resolving their long-pending issues. Nearly 400 cab drivers gathered in Sector 17 around 10 am. Later, a meeting of the cab drivers was fixed with the UT Transport Joint Secretary. Due to the protest, the intercity cab service was affected.TNS
Panel dwells on ‘Art of saying no’
Mohali: The Department of Management Studies, Rayat Bahra University, in collaboration with the Public Relations Council of India -Young Communicators Club organised a discussion on ‘The art of saying no’. The panellists shared insights into the strategies of saying no in a way that is respectful and assertive.
