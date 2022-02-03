in brief

Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

A woman duped a city resident whom he had befriended on a social networking site. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman duped a city resident whom he had befriended on a social networking site. According to the police, the complainant, Amarbir Singh Walia, a resident of Sector 40, reported that a woman met him on a social networking site. The woman claimed that her friend had brought USD 1.50 lakh to India. On the pretext of paying the customs liability, the woman made the victim transfer Rs2.5 lakh from his bank account. The complainant later realised that he has been duped following which he approached the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

Man held with banned capsules

Chandigarh: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing 480 banned capsules. The suspect, identified as Rijwan Ali, a resident of Daria village, was nabbed near the Kali Bari light point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Hookah: Club manager booked

Chandigarh: The UT police booked Dheeraj Gupta, manager, Poison Lounge Bar, Sector 17, for allegedly serving hookah to customers on February 1, in violation of the District Magistrate’s order. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and Sections 51 and 58 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Consultant dupes man of Rs 1 lakh

Chandigarh: An immigration consultant has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs1 lakh. The complainant, Taranjit Singh, a resident of Jagadhari, Haryana, alleged that Harpal Singh of Quick Visa Immigration, Sector 34, took Rs1 lakh and passport on the pretext of providing visa to him in July last year. However, he failed to honour the commitment. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Ravinder Kumar, assistant manager, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sector 35, who alleged that Vijender Kumar of Sector 4, Panchkula, Radhey Soni of Sector 20, Panchkula, Jitender Sharma of Sector 7, Chandigarh, and a woman took a loan of Rs1.26 crore from the bank by showing fictitious transaction against the purchased property and also stopped repaying the loan. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Burail resident duped of Rs50,000

Chandigarh: A Burail resident was duped of Rs50,000 by some fraudsters who posed as an executive of a digital payment app. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station and a probe initiated into it. TNS

Foetus found at Industrial Area

Chandigarh: A foetus was found in the Industrial Area, Phase I, on Tuesday. The police said some unknown person had disposed of the foetus. A case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Industrial Area polices station. TNS

Three-day Covid awareness drive

Panchkula: Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik will flag off a three-day mobile awareness campaign on the Covid-19 vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour from the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1 on Thursday. The campaign is being organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A mobile publicity van will move across the district – in sectors, colonies and rural areas – to educate masses about the benefits of the Covid vaccination. — TNS

Swachh Innovative Tech Challenge

Amardeep Sharma gets an award for the first position.

Chandigarh: The MC has awarded the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, wherein innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring were invited from individuals, NGOs and companies. The Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged first position. The Indian Pollution Control Association has won second position while third spot went to an individual, Abhishek Sharma. The winners got the cash prizes of ?35,000, ?25,000 and ?15,000, respectively, at a function attended by the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner. TNS

Eight ITBP men awarded

Chandigarh: An investiture ceremony was held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force's Basic Training Center at Bhanu near here, where eight personnel were presented with the Director General's Disc and commendation certificates. The recipients included three ITBP doctors who had rendered their services during the Covid pandemic when the center was converted into a Covid care unit. TNS

Students pay homage to Kalpana Chawla

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University paid homage to astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary. Since schools were closed, NCC cadets held a Google meet and recalled the contribution of Kalpana Chawla — the first Indian-born woman to go into space. Cadet Jatin said she was a pioneer in space exploratory missions. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

2
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

3
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

4
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

5
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

7
Punjab

When Bikram told me to fight polls, I thought he was joking, says Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur

8
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

9
Nation

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

Don't Miss

View All
23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Top Stories

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul slams ‘pro-corporate’ policies

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies

Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...

Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

CM candidate to be named after Feb 4

‘Environment insecure, industries shifting base’ from Punjab: Ashwani Sharma, BJP state president

'Environment insecure, industries shifting base' from Punjab: Ashwani Sharma, BJP state president

25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history

25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history

Murder accused: 6 | Attempt to murder accused: 30

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Assembly poll campaign gets shriller in Amritsar

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jal

107 candidates stay in contest

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to LIT Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Covid toll: 71% comorbid, 50% patients above 60

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak