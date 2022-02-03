Chandigarh resident duped of Rs 2.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman duped a city resident whom he had befriended on a social networking site. According to the police, the complainant, Amarbir Singh Walia, a resident of Sector 40, reported that a woman met him on a social networking site. The woman claimed that her friend had brought USD 1.50 lakh to India. On the pretext of paying the customs liability, the woman made the victim transfer Rs2.5 lakh from his bank account. The complainant later realised that he has been duped following which he approached the police. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

Man held with banned capsules

Chandigarh: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing 480 banned capsules. The suspect, identified as Rijwan Ali, a resident of Daria village, was nabbed near the Kali Bari light point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Hookah: Club manager booked

Chandigarh: The UT police booked Dheeraj Gupta, manager, Poison Lounge Bar, Sector 17, for allegedly serving hookah to customers on February 1, in violation of the District Magistrate’s order. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and Sections 51 and 58 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Consultant dupes man of Rs 1 lakh



Chandigarh: An immigration consultant has been booked for allegedly duping a man of Rs1 lakh. The complainant, Taranjit Singh, a resident of Jagadhari, Haryana, alleged that Harpal Singh of Quick Visa Immigration, Sector 34, took Rs1 lakh and passport on the pretext of providing visa to him in July last year. However, he failed to honour the commitment. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: The UT police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Ravinder Kumar, assistant manager, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sector 35, who alleged that Vijender Kumar of Sector 4, Panchkula, Radhey Soni of Sector 20, Panchkula, Jitender Sharma of Sector 7, Chandigarh, and a woman took a loan of Rs1.26 crore from the bank by showing fictitious transaction against the purchased property and also stopped repaying the loan. A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Burail resident duped of Rs50,000

Chandigarh: A Burail resident was duped of Rs50,000 by some fraudsters who posed as an executive of a digital payment app. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station and a probe initiated into it. TNS

Foetus found at Industrial Area

Chandigarh: A foetus was found in the Industrial Area, Phase I, on Tuesday. The police said some unknown person had disposed of the foetus. A case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Industrial Area polices station. TNS

Three-day Covid awareness drive

Panchkula: Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik will flag off a three-day mobile awareness campaign on the Covid-19 vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour from the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1 on Thursday. The campaign is being organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A mobile publicity van will move across the district – in sectors, colonies and rural areas – to educate masses about the benefits of the Covid vaccination. — TNS

Swachh Innovative Tech Challenge

Amardeep Sharma gets an award for the first position.

Chandigarh: The MC has awarded the winners of the Swachh Innovative Technology Challenge, wherein innovative ideas for waste management and monitoring were invited from individuals, NGOs and companies. The Dross Management System and Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, a startup, has bagged first position. The Indian Pollution Control Association has won second position while third spot went to an individual, Abhishek Sharma. The winners got the cash prizes of ?35,000, ?25,000 and ?15,000, respectively, at a function attended by the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner. TNS

Eight ITBP men awarded

Chandigarh: An investiture ceremony was held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force's Basic Training Center at Bhanu near here, where eight personnel were presented with the Director General's Disc and commendation certificates. The recipients included three ITBP doctors who had rendered their services during the Covid pandemic when the center was converted into a Covid care unit. TNS

Students pay homage to Kalpana Chawla

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University paid homage to astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary. Since schools were closed, NCC cadets held a Google meet and recalled the contribution of Kalpana Chawla — the first Indian-born woman to go into space. Cadet Jatin said she was a pioneer in space exploratory missions. —