Chandigarh resident loses Rs 50K to cyber con

Chandigarh: A city resident was duped of Rs 50,000 by some fraudster. Complainant Jung Jairaj of Sector 40 reported that he searched for the customer care number of an e-commerce company on Google and made a call to seek refund for a pair of shoes. He said he later received a call from a person who advised him to add his bank details for processing the refund. Soon, Rs 50,000 were transferred from his account, he alleged. TNS
Man held for theft at sec 40 temple
Chandigarh: A man was caught red-handed while stealing money from a temple in Sector 40. Complainant Puneet Dube reported that Lucky of Kharar was allegedly nabbed while breaking the locks of donation boxes. On frisking, Rs 1,649 was recovered from his possession, he said. TNS
Vehicle lifter held, 10 bikes recovered
Chandigarh: A vehicle lifter has been nabbed, following which 10 two-wheelers and two LPG cylinders were recovered. The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar (31) of Mohali. Earlier, Harjeet Kaur and Shiv Ram of Sector 45 reported that their two-wheelers were stolen. The accused was arrested and the stolen vehicles and two LPG cylinders were recovered from his possession.
