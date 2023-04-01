Chandigarh residents brave rain to lead ‘Swachh Mashaal’ march

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

City residents braved the rain to take part in "Swachh Mashaal" rallies in all 35 wards led by area councillors and women of the city here today. The aim of the rally was to create a "Jan Andolan" by encouraging ward-level mobilisation of citizens, led by women, towards the goal of a "garbage-free Chandigarh."

The aim of the rally, organised by the Municipal Corporation (MC), was to spread awareness about source segregation, zero waste and home composting.

Mayor Anup Gupta led the rally at Sector 19, while other councillors led the rallies at their respective areas, along with local residents.

The city brought the month-long campaign "aimed to recognise and celebrate the transition from women in sanitation to women-led sanitation" by making a giant human chain representing the symbol of womanhood. Under the banner of "Chandigarh ki Naari, Gandagi pe Bhari", the MC recognised the efforts of 31 women over 31 days, celebrated Holi with women safai karmacharis, organised the Swachh Kanjak event and finally held Swachh Mashaal rallies in all 35 wards.

The rallies today were carried out under the banner of "Swachhotsav-2023". Various activities were organised by the MC, including forming the symbol of womanhood by self-help groups (SHGs). The members of the SHGs wore four different colours of caps, denoting segregation of waste. The green caps denoted wet waste, blue were for dry waste, red for sanitary waste and black for hazardous waste.