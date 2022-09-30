Chandigarh residents can use green crackers on Dussehra, Diwali, Gurupurab

Chandigarh, September 30
The Chandigarh Administration has allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab and Dussehra. The decision was taken by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today ahead of the festive season.
As such, the residents of the City Beautiful will now be able to burst green crackers for a specific time period.
The city residents will be allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, for Dussehra for burning of effigy, and for Gurupurab from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm.
The Supreme Court has allowed the sale of green crackers with direction that on Diwali days or on any other festivals like Gurupurab, etc., fireworks can take place strictly from 8 pm to 10 pm only. Further, NGT has also allowed use of green crackers for duration of not more than two hours.
As per the detail report on Air Quality Index received from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, the air quality during the Diwali month in the year 2020 and 2021was found to be moderate/satisfactory, therefore the Chandigarh Administration has allowed the use of green crackers in the city.
The green crackers had been developed by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
