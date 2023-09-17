Chandigarh residents form human chain at Rose Garden

Chandigarh, September 16
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today brought together as many as 2,000 residents to form a human chain at the Rose Garden as part of its “Chandigarh Challengers, Phir Se” event.
The civic body’s message of “Rakhna Sambhal Chandigarh” struck a chord with the city residents. The participants understood the significance of “Swachhata ke Chaar Rang”. The corporation had also organised a flash mob, “Jashan-e-Swachhata”, at the Sector 17 Plaza yesterday as part of the “Swachhata Pakhwada”, a 15-day awareness drive launched by Mayor Anup Gupta.
