Chandigarh residents rush to tricity areas to charge phones

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 22

The blackout in Chandigarh forced many residents to look for alternatives in Mohali, Zirakpur and Panckula.

People rushed to their near and dear ones in these cities to charge their phone batteries. Patients in need of nebuliser, too, visited the places of their relatives there. Poonam Sukhija, a Zirakpur resident, said, “My cousin’s family visited us this morning and everyone straightaway looked for charging points. I could not believe that a day has come when Chandigarh people, suffering power pangs, have to come to Zirakpur, a city notorious for power outages.”

