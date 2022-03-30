Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Though UT Administration has brought down the rates in two of the four slabs, it has increased the annual rates from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent

Chandigarh residents to pay more for water

Photo for representation. — iStock

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 30

Brace for shelling out 1.50 per cent to 2.50 per cent more on your existing water bill from April onwards as the UT Administration on Wednesday issued a notification regarding water tariff, which was last year put on hold till March 31 citing Covid-19.

Though the Administration has brought down the rates in two of the four slabs, it has increased the annual rates from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent. It has also kept the sewerage cess, which was raised to 30 per cent on the total water bill in 2020, unchanged.

As per the existing provision, notified on September 11, 2020, that was put on hold in May 2021, 0-15 kilolitre (KL) water use slab rate, which was Rs 2/kl, was raised to Rs 3/kl.

Similarly, 16-30/kl use, which was charged at Rs 4/kl, was raised to Rs 6/kl; 31-60 kl slab rate was increased from Rs 6/kl to Rs 12/kl; and above 60 kl slab rate was raised from Rs 8/kl to Rs 24/kl.

Now, as per the notification issued today, the first two slabs will have the same revised rates. However, in the wake of the demand for reducing the water rates, the Administration brought down the 31-60 kl slab rate from Rs 12/kl to Rs 10/kl and the above 60 kl slab rate from Rs 24/kl to Rs 20/kl.

To justify the hike in the rates, a communiqué of the Administration read, “It must be noted that the water tariff was not revised for the past 10 years i.e. since May 24, 2011. The cost of water supply and additional infrastructure has increased manifold since then, leading to continuous losses to the Municipal Corporation. In spite of the present notified rates, there are still losses of more than Rs 80 crore in the water supply and sewerage sectors.”

It further stated, “The rates in the first two slabs are comparable or even lower as compared to Punjab and Haryana. The water tariff in the higher category in Chandigarh is much lower than Delhi i.e. Rs 10/kl, Rs 20/kl vis-à-vis Rs 43.93/kl. The sewerage cess in Chandigarh is 30 per cent of the water volumetric charges and is much lower than Delhi, which is at 60 per cent,” it added.

However, the revision of rates does not seem to have gone down well with some residents, who expressed displeasure, and also the Opposition, which is slamming the BJP that rules the MC.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, said, “Residents have been cheated and poll promises have gone down the drain. There is no one to listen to people as there is no control over the bureaucracy. The ruling party is spineless and the opposition is helpless.”

Pardeep Chhabra, Chandigarh co-incharge, AAP, said, “The rates were put on hold till March 31 as part of the BJP’s election stunt. They are liars and today their real face has been exposed. The hike is an unnecessary burden on the people.”

Subhash Chawla, president, City Congress, said, “It is a huge burden on the people. The Congress will soon hold a meeting to chalk out its agitation programme against the water tariff hike.”

Ruling BJP not heard

The Administration did not even consider the BJP-ruled MC’s House resolution of March last year.

The BJP, which had a majority in the previous term, had passed a revised agenda to bring 31-60/kl slab rate to Rs 9/kl and the above 60/kl slab rate to Rs 16/kl. It had also approved that the sewerage cess be slashed from 30 per cent to 5 per cent, commercial units should be charged for actual consumption at the rate of Rs 25/kl and one-time 5 per cent annual hike after every three years. None of these points was considered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

2
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

3
Entertainment

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

4
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

6
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

8
Nation

Supreme Court unhappy over govt's appeals against disability pension given to Army officers

9
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...

Big announcement on the way from CM Bhagwant Mann

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

Says no school can force parents to buy books, stationery, u...

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, broke security and boom...

PM-led CCS approves procurement of 15 light combat helicopters

PM-led CCS approves procurement of 15 light combat helicopters for Rs 3,887 crore

Defence ministry says 10 helicopters will be for the Indian ...

Union Cabinet hikes Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for central government employees, pensioners by 3 per cent

Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent

The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

BYJM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Kejriwal residence during protest: Sisodia

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme