Chandigarh residents write to MC chief

Chandigarh, February 10
Over 70 city residents, including environmentalists, educationalists, retired personnel and bureaucrats, have written to the Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner to clean the Dadu Majra dumping ground.
Last year, prior to the MC elections, people, including residents of Dadu Majra, Warrior Moms, a group of mothers demanding accountability on air pollution and the climate crisis, had organised a peaceful demonstration outside the dumpsite, demanding cleaning of Dadu Majra, which is a health hazard to the communities living there and a source of toxic air pollution.
“Chandigarh is a city where people are segregating waste, but our Municipal Corporation ends up dumping all waste together,” said Samita, a member of the Warrior Moms group in Chandigarh. —
