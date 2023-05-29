Chandigarh revises DC rates for wages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

The UT has revised the DC rates for the financial year 2023-24, which will be effective from April 1.

The official order in this regard has been issued. These rates are applicable to all government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies under the Chandigarh Administration.

The government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertaking and autonomous bodies of the Central government, governments of Punjab and Haryana or any other government located in the city can take their own decision regarding adoption of these wage rates for their employees.

The copy of the revised DC rates is available on the official website of the Chandigarh Administration (chd.gov.in) and the district administration (chandigarhdistrict.nic.in).