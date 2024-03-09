Chandigarh revises minimum wages of employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

In accordance with the directions of the Union Government, the UT Administration has revised the minimum rates of wages for employees to be applicable from April 1 last year to March 31 this year.

The minimum wages are fixed on the basis of DC rates. Persons employed on a monthly basis will receive fixed monthly wages regardless of holidays.

These rates apply to all government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh Administration.

Offices of the Central Government, Government of Punjab, Government of Haryana or any other government located in Chandigarh may make their own decisions regarding adoption of these wage rates. Minimum wage rates are applicable for eight hours of work.

