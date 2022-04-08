Chandigarh RLA e-auction of special numbers from April 14

Chandigarh, April 7
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) will hold an e-auction of special registration numbers of the new series, CH01-CJ, along with a re-auction of leftover fancy numbers of the previous series, from April 14 to 16.
The registration for the e-auction of numbers in the CH01-CJ series, along with the re-auction of the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of series CH01-CH, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CE, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS, will begin on April 7 at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on April 13. The e-auction/bidding will start on April 14 at 10 am and continue till 5 pm on April 16.
The owners of vehicles purchased on a Chandigarh address only will be allowed to participate in the e-auction. The vehicle owner can register on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is available on the websites of the Chandigarh Administration and the Transport Department.
The details of the fee for registration for the e-auction, the list of the reserve price for each special number, the detail of leftover registration numbers of the previous series and the terms and conditions for the e-auction are available on the website www.chdtransport.gov.in. —
