Chandigarh RLA to auction leftover numbers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The RLA will hold re-auction of leftover fancy/special registration numbers of previous series from May 28 to 30.

The registration process for the re-auction will be from May 21 to 27. The re-auction will be held for the CH01CH, CH01CG, CH01CF, CH01CE, CH01CD, CH01CC, CH01CB, CH01CA, CH01BZ, CH01BY, CH01BX, CH01BW, CH01BU, CH01BT and the CH01BS series.

The bidding will start on May 28 at 10 am and continue till 5pm on May 30.