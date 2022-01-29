Chandigarh RLA to function with all services from Monday

Chandigarh, January 28

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has decided to function with all services from January 31 with prior appointments only.

The RLA had limited the services due to a number of Covid-19 cases reported from the office. An official said it had been decided that the applicants who could not avail of the services of driving licence and registration of vehicles on January 20, 21 24, 25, 27 and 28 despite having appointments, would now be entertained on February 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 28, respectively. The official requested the public to visit the office as per schedule only and adhere to the necessary protocol related to Covid-19.

No applicant/person would be entertained without an online appointment or above scheduled dates, he added.

In case of any query, the applicants may contact on 0172-2700341. — TNS

#RLA