Chandigarh RLA to function with all services from Monday

Chandigarh, January 28
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has decided to function with all services from January 31 with prior appointments only.
The RLA had limited the services due to a number of Covid-19 cases reported from the office. An official said it had been decided that the applicants who could not avail of the services of driving licence and registration of vehicles on January 20, 21 24, 25, 27 and 28 despite having appointments, would now be entertained on February 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 28, respectively. The official requested the public to visit the office as per schedule only and adhere to the necessary protocol related to Covid-19.
No applicant/person would be entertained without an online appointment or above scheduled dates, he added.
In case of any query, the applicants may contact on 0172-2700341. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar