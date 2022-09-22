Chandigarh road map to tap 75MWp solar power by August 15 next year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The UT Administration has prepared a roadmap to achieve the ambitious target of 75 MWp (Mega Watt peak) solar power generation by August 15 next year.

Debendra Dalai, CEO, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), said Chandigarh was already on the way of development as model solar city and implementation of the solar city programme was in full swing with 51.062 MWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants already installed till August 31 this year.

The UT Administration has set an ambitious target of 75 MWp to be achieved by August 15, 2023. To achieve the target, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal here yesterday.

Dalai said CREST had already prepared a detailed study report on feasibility of solar power plants at various sites and a list of projects was also presented in the meeting, which was approved by the Adviser.

For achieving the target of 75 MWp, he said CREST had prepared a roadmap under which 57 MWp would be achieved by December 31, 67 MWp by March 31, 2023, and 75 MWp by August 15, 2023.

The Adviser directed CREST to make at least seven government departments/buildings 100 per cent self-reliant in terms of energy, including Model Jail, Sector 51, and all buildings of the Forest Department by October 15, all government schools and all police stations by December 31 and all buildings of the Transport Department, all government hospitals under the UT Administration and all buildings of the Sports Department by August 15, 2023.

