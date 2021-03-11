Chandigarh: RoundGlass clinch title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) won the final of the U-15 JSW Youth Cup by defeating Sports Odisha 1-0 in Bellary (Karnataka). Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia scored the only goal of the game.

“We are proud that RGPFC claimed positions in the all three editions of JSW Youth Cup this season including,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RGPFC.