Chandigarh: RoundGlass clinch title

Chandigarh, May 17
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) won the final of the U-15 JSW Youth Cup by defeating Sports Odisha 1-0 in Bellary (Karnataka). Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia scored the only goal of the game.
“We are proud that RGPFC claimed positions in the all three editions of JSW Youth Cup this season including,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RGPFC.
