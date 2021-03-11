Chandigarh: Sacred Heart marks 125 years of foundation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Sacred Heart embarked on a joyful journey of the quasquicentennial celebrations of the foundation of the congregation. An array of functions, activities and inter-school competitions will be conducted in the school premises from May 1 to 10.

The celebration of 125th Founder’s Day began with the students and teachers paying their respects to Ven Mother Seraphina through poetic, dance and music recitals.

In keeping with the avowed aim of Ven Mother Seraphina to empower the students with holistic education and all round development, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, conducted an investiture wherein the Students’ Council was formally inducted for the academic session 2022-23. The function commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a graceful rendition of the prayer dance.

Rev Sr Arti reminded the students of the axiom. The function culminated with a bhangra performance.