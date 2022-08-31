Chandigarh saw 120 suicides last year

Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, August 30
The city witnessed 120 suicides during 2021. Among this, 38.3 per cent suicides took place due to various family issues. The year witnessed 6.8 per cent lesser suicides as compared to 2020 when 128 people had died by suicide, reveals the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.
As per the NCRB report, a total of 46 persons committed suicide due to
family problems, while 18 took their life due to illness, including 14 who were suffering from prolonged illness. Unemployment also turned out to be a major factor for suicides in the city as total 14 unemployed persons took their lives.
The NCRB report further stated that nine persons ended their lives following professional and career issues, while eight took the extreme step after failing in examinations.
Five persons took their lives due to drug abuse; four dejected lovers also committed suicide, while three ended their lives due to marriage-related issues.
Among those who died, 36 victims were professionals, 20 were housewives, 11 were unemployed, 15 were self-employed and 11 had their own business. The list of victims also included 16 daily wagers.
The report further stated that out of total persons, 12 had studied below
Class V, while 19 had studied up to Class VIII, 28
had studied up to Class X and 19 had studied up to Class XII. Meanwhile, 13 persons were graduate and above, while education qualification of 29 was not known.
Family problem most common reason
