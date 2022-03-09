Chandigarh saw 150 cases of cruelty to animals in last fiscal

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 8

Cruelty to animals seems to be rising in the city as the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has got 150 such cases registered in the last fiscal.

Officials said these cases pertained to overloading of carts pulled by donkeys, scheduled birds in cages, ill-treatment to dogs or monkeys, etc. Cases like beating of dogs or pelting them with stones also come under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“We have an inspector at the SPCA, who visits the spot from where cruelty to an animal is reported. Last fiscal, we had registered 150 cases. Every month, 10-12 cases are registered,” said Kanwarjit Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry Department, UT.

“Incidents like hitting a dog or some other animal also take place, but these are not being reported. Sometimes, when people share videos, we act taking these as evidence. One may be booked for attacking a dog. Though the fine is nominal under the Act, but hassles like going for hearings in the court trouble the violators,” he added.

He said in mild cases, warning was given for the first offence as many people were not aware of the provisions under the Act. “We have seen children throwing stones at stray dogs in localities. I think it makes dogs aggressive. Officials should visit spots where the number of stray dogs is high,” said Manmeet, a resident of Sector 19.

Resham Dhaliwal, who runs an NGO involved in taking care of animals, said, “The law needs to be amended so that people are scared of subjecting animals to cruelty. People should inform the nearest NGO in case they spot someone ill-treating an animal.”

Gurjusjit Singh, an animal activist, said, “Cruelty to animal is rising. The current provisions under the law are not acting as a deterrent. Instead of Rs50 fine, the minimum fine should be Rs5,000.”