Chandigarh saw 22.63% growth in GST collection up to December

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has witnessed a growth of 18.77% in the GST collection in the 3rd quarter of 2022-23.

The collection stood at Rs 595.65 crore, which was Rs 94.13 crore more than the revenue of Rs 501.52 crore generated during the 3rd quarter of last year.

In the 2nd quarter, the UT had registered 20.55% increase in the GST collection. It stood at Rs 561.04 crore, which was Rs 95.63 crore more than the revenue of Rs 465.41 crore generated during the same quarter a year before.

A growth of 29.04% was witnessed in the first quarter of 2022-23 with a collection of Rs 585.45 crore, up from Rs 453.69 crore collected during the same quarter last year.

With the gross GST collection of Rs 1,742.14 crore, the UT has registered a robust growth of 22.63% up to December 2022 in comparison to the revenue generated last year.

Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary -cum-Secretary Taxation, said the Excise and Taxation Department collected a total of Rs 1,489.55 crore in the UT Treasury as compared to Rs 1,089.22 crore last year, resulting in an increase of 36.75%.

In December, the UT has registered a growth of 33% in the gross GST collection. The collection stood at Rs 218 crore, which was 33% more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month last year.