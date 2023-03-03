 Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption : The Tribune India

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Implementation at this stage not feasible, dept tells regulatory panel

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption


Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 2

Despite the directions of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), residents of the city will continue to get bimonthly electricity bills. The UT Electricity Department has submitted that the implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers at this stage is not feasible.

The Commission had issued directions to the UT Electricity Department to implement the monthly billing system for domestic and commercial consumers in the city and to expedite the Smart Grid Pilot project, and submit the progress report within one month.

In its reply, the department has submitted that the Smart Grid project, which was launched in Subdivision 5, was about to be completed. “So far, 24,213 smart meters on consumers’ premises have been installed and commissioned. Also, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre for online operation and monitoring of various activities has been established,” stated the department.

However, due to privatisation of the Electricity Department in process, the Smart Grid project for pan city has been dropped by the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), Union Ministry of Power. Therefore, the implementation of monthly billing for domestic and commercial category of consumers at this stage is not feasible, submitted the department in a petition filed before the commission.

In the absence of employees and infrastructure, the monthly billing would be possible only after the installation of smart meters. At present, the consumers get electricity bills every two months.

After spending nearly Rs 28 crore on the installation of 24,213 smart meters in Division 5 of the Electricity Department, the Union Ministry of Power had shelved the project for the remaining parts of the city in October last year in view of the privatisation of the department.

The Central Government had approved Rs 241 crore in May, 2021, for the installation of smart meters in the city under the Smart Grid project, but the work on the pilot project could not be completed due to the Covid pandemic.

Under the project, more than 24,000 smart meters had been installed in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Daria villages, and Phases I and II, Industrial Area.

The administration had planned to replace all electricity meters with smart ones in the entire city by March this year.

With the installation of smart meters, the department does not need manual reading. Also, if someone tampers with a meter, the department immediately gets an alert.

The project was allotted to the government-owned Regional Electricity Corporation in 2018 and was to be completed by June, 2020. But, it got delayed due to the pandemic.

In August, 2021, Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited, a subsidiary of CESC Limited - the flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group - had submitted the highest bid of Rs 871 crore. The amount was five times the reserve price of Rs 174 crore. Later, the Empowered Committee on privatisation of the UT Electricity Department gave its approval to the highest bid quoted by Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited.

However, on a petition filed by the UT Powermen Union, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the process to privatise the functioning of the UT's Electricity Department and the matter is sub judice.

About smart meters

With the installation of smart meters, the department does not need manual reading. Also, if someone tampers with a meter, the department immediately gets an alert.

Centre shelved project

After spending nearly Rs 28 crore on the installation of 24,213 smart meters in Division 5 of the Electricity Department, the Union Ministry of Power had shelved the project for the remaining parts of the city in October last year in view of the privatisation of the department.

Rs 241 crore

Approved by Centre for smart meter project in May 2021

Over 24,000

Smart meters installed in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Daria villages, and Phases I and II, Industrial Area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

3
Punjab

Vegetable vendor arrested on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Punjab’s Phagwara

4
Nation

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

5
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

6
Punjab

Supreme Court reserves order on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

7
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

8
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

9
World

Two Indian nationals among five persons arrested by US border authorities

10
Punjab

Indian-origin male nurse Rajwinder Singh extradited to Australia; charged for 2018 murder

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 at Samalkha, 6 in Faridabad

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

BJP, allies keep Tripura, Nagaland; will support NPP in Meghalaya

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud


Cities

View All

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years

Book by ex-RAW chief released

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers