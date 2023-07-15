Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

The Chandigarh Education Department has announced its initiative to provide self-defence training to girl students enrolled in Classes VI to XII.

A budget of Rs 15,000 per school at both elementary and secondary levels has been allocated for the purpose. The funds will be utilised for honorarium to instructors, module development and training material. The programme aims at empowering girls with self-defence skills and enhancing their safety.

Under the initiative, an honorarium of Rs 200 per hour per class for 25 hours will be provided to instructors for Classes VI to VIII, and 18 hours for Classes IX to XII. Additionally, module development at the cluster level will get Rs 600 per school for the preparation of training material.

The principals and school heads have been told to plan and coordinate the activity according to the guidelines. All girl students enrolled in the elementary and secondary classes will undergo the training, which is scheduled to take place from July to September.

Tips and lectures on self-defence will be shared with the students through various mediums such as videos and lectures. The training sessions will be supervised by a female staff member. Proper dress code for the girl students during the training should be ensured by the school principal or head.