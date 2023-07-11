Chandigarh: Schools closed till July 13

Chandigarh: In view to the continuing rain, all government, government-aided and privately recognised schools, including play schools, will remain closed till July 13. To prioritize the safety and security of school students and staff members, the District Disaster Management Authority has taken this decision to temporarily close schools.
