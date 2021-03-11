Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, August 15
All the government and private schools will remain closed on August 16, the UT Administration announced on Monday.
As per directions of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, all government and private schools in Chandigarh will remain closed on August 16 (Tuesday).
Meanwhile, all government and private school in Mohali district will also remain closed on Tuesday.
