Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The UT Administration has ordered opening of all schools in the physical offline mode for classes X to XII from tomorrow. However, students will still have the option to continue with the online mode for these classes as well.

As per orders issued by the Administration, students in the age group 15 and above, who have received at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine, can attend the offline classes.

However, it is not compulsory for the students to attend the classes offline. Attendance will be voluntary and not to be insisted upon by the school authorities. Students will attend offline classes only with the written consent of their parents. It has also been clarified that all teaching and non teaching staff and students in the age group 18 and above should be fully vaccinated. However, teaching/non-teaching staff and students will be exempted on medical grounds.

The online mode of teaching will continue for all classes to meet the academic requirements.

