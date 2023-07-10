Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh, July 10

The Chandigarh administration has ordered the UT schools and colleges to remain closed till July 13 (Thursday) due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Since Sunday morning, UT Chandigarh has experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is prediction for rainfall in the coming days as well. The significant rainfall and the weather forecast has raised concerns regarding waterlogging and disruption on civic amenities in several areas of UT Chandigarh.

In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued a detailed order and advisories for the general public, private institutions and government/semi-government offices located in Chandigarh for safety of public.

The advisory issued by the Director, School Education, Chandigarh Administration, stated that in consideration of the aforementioned facts, to ensure the safety and security of the school students and staff, all the government, government-aided, private recognized schools (including play schools, etc.) falling in UT Chandigarh have been directed to remain closed for physical classes /activities upto July 13, 2023 (Thursday).

“The school students and staff must be informed well in advance about the holidays declared upto July 13 so that they do no venture out,” the advisory stated.

Similarly, it has been decided that all government, government-aided, privately managed colleges in UT Chandigarh will remain closed till July 13. However, principals/officials concerned have been ordered to ensure that online admission process for undergraduate/postgraduate courses for the academic session 2023-24 shall not be affected and shall be conducted as per given schedule.